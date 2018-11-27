Jaycees give back to community

Courtesy photo The turkeys that the Jaycees were able to purchase for the baskets. - Courtesy photo Daniel Nicholson, far left, and members of the DSS office holding one of the “baskets.” - Courtesy photo Daniel Nicholson, vice-president of the Newberry Jaycees, left, and President Joseph Berry, right, with the baskets that were hand delivered to families throughout Newberry County. - Courtesy photo Each basket consisted of traditional Thanksgiving staples and were portioned depending on the size of the family they were being delivered to. - -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Jaycees held a Thanksgiving Supply Drive for the Newberry County Communities this holiday season.

Daniel Nicholson, vice-president of the Newberry Jaycees, initially proposed the service project as a way to give back to the Newberry community with a goal of raising funds and supplies to put together 25 baskets.

Each basket consisted of Thanksgiving staples including a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a variety of vegetables along with a dessert. Each box was portioned depending on the size of the family it would be delivered to.

A majority of the goods raised were donations from shoppers in the community from a Jaycees effort to table at the Newberry Food Lion for two weekends leading up to the delivery date. Other supplies needed to complete any baskets were bought using donations from businesses and individuals.

“We had the option to buy some or all of the items listed on our list or to just sponsor an entire basket for $50,” said Nicholson.

Through the generosity of the community, the Jaycees was able to exceed their goal by nearly double and raise 43 baskets to give out. The families that received the baskets were nominated from the Department of Disabilities and Special needs and the Department of Social Services.

On Sunday, Nov. 18 the Jaycees were able to hand deliver a number of baskets to the families all throughout Newberry County and wish them a happy Thanksgiving. The remaining baskets were delivered to the different agencies for them to disperse to their families.

With the project success, the Jaycees hope to be able to do this project again and increase the impact it can have in future years. Nicholson said, “I joined the Jaycees to give back to my community, and its projects like this that I get a real sense of that.”

