NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team defeated Emmanuel, 85-75, in its first home game of the regular season on Wednesday evening.

Regan McCarty turned in an incredible performance with career-highs in points and rebounds to lead Newberry (3-0) to victory over Emmanuel (1-2). The senior forward totaled a game-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and secured 12 rebounds on her way to a second straight double-double.

The Lions jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game and held Newberry scoreless for the first six minutes. But a resilient Wolves defense closed the gap to only three points at the end of the first quarter.

Newberry’s one-two punch of Shelby Britten and Meg Essex led the Wolves in the second quarter as the preseason all-conference selections poured in a combined 10 points to give Newberry a four-point advantage at the break.

Britten recorded 18 points while draining four three pointers, dishing out four assists and snagging five rebounds in 37 minutes.

Essex logged a game-high seven assists on several give-and-go plays to her teammates. The 6-3 center continued to make her presence known in the paint with 19 points, seven rebounds and one block.

The Wolves jumped out to a 22-point advantage in the second half, back by three 3-point buckets, courtesy of Britten.

“Our defense in the first half really gave us a chance when we were cold on the offensive end,” said Head Coach Joanna Tincher. “The crowd in the second half was huge and helped us gain some momentum. I’m proud of how we continue to have different people step up and make game-changing plays.”

The Newberry bench provided valuable minutes as freshmen Madison Golden and Tyra Beadle combined for seven points in the second quarter alone. Courtney Lyons also scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Wolves cruise to a third-straight victory.

Post game Notes:

• The Wolves have now won five-straight home openers

• Newberry has recorded a double-double in all three contests this season

• Regan McCarty topped her career-high marks of 18 points and 10 rebounds, previously set this past weekend, with 20 points and 12 rebounds tonight

• Essex is the Division II active career leader in blocks with 205 in her career

Newberry heads to Rock Hill on Saturday for an exhibition against Winthrop at 11:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live stats will be available. Links to both will be available on the women’s basketball schedule page.

The win against Emmanuel is now the fifth straight home opener win for the Wolves. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BasketballEmmanuel.jpg The win against Emmanuel is now the fifth straight home opener win for the Wolves. Courtesy photo