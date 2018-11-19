Wolves catch fire in second half en route to blowout of Warren Wilson

Courtesy photo The win moves the Wolves to 1-2, securing their first win and first home victory of the season. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves (1-2) returned to Eleazer Arena for the 2018-19 home opener against the Warren Wilson Owls (3-3), with the Wolves taking home a 98-69 win.

Newberry’s offensive attack got a boost from the across-the-board contributions, with seven different players scoring in double-digits on the night. The Wolves were paced by Marshall Lange and Angelo Sales Jr., both of whom scored 13 points.

A major difference-maker for the Wolves were the heavy contributions by the team’s large group of freshmen, namely Marquis Collins, who finished the night with 10 points and 14 rebounds for his first career double-double, as well as Tai Giger and TJ Brown with 12 points each. QuanDaveon McCollum also flirted with a double-double, recording 10 points and eight rebounds.

The first half was a relatively even affair, with both teams getting off to a cold start. Newberry’s perimeter defense throughout the evening, especially in the first half, was the difference, as they held the Owls to 1-18 from the three-point line in the opening frame. At the break, the Wolves led by a score of 40-32.

In the second half, the Wolves came out firing, shooting just under 57 percent from the floor en route to a 58-point half. Warren Wilson continued to fire away from deep, but couldn’t find their rhythm, ending the night 4-33 from long range and ultimately falling far behind the Wolves.

Another major factor in the Wolves blowout victory was the dominance on the boards. Newberry was able to outrebound Warren Wilson by a total of 62-41.

The win moves the Wolves to 1-2, securing their first win and first home victory of the season. They’ll hit the road on Tuesday, November 20 for their first South Atlantic Conference game of the season against the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears. That game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

