PROSPERITY — Wightman United Methodist Church Pastor Brian Rainwater and members of the church gathered to dedicate the land adjacent to the church Sunday morning. The piece of land was purchased by the church about five years ago and will be the site for future sports programs for youth and adults.

“We have a committee in our church called Vision Team and they began to dream about what we could use the property for. Immediately, knowing that if we ever wanted to build a building that was going to be far in the future, so we decided that at a nominal cost we could get a field over here and actually reach out to our community, invite our community to be a part of some programs that we think would be a benefit to all in the community,” Rainwater said.

Before any events are held on the field, Rainwater said it was important that the field was prayed over.

“The first thing we wanted to do before we held any events on it was to make sure that this is a place that has been prayed over, it’s dedicated to God. We believe everything belongs to God including this field and we want it to be used for His purposes and His kingdom,” he said.

As for what kind of programs will be offered, Rainwater said they are looking at Upward Sports like flag football and soccer.

“Upward Sports is really about the non-competitive sports league, we want a league where kids can learn the game and learn the skills without a competitive environment, without it becoming two or three practices a week and two or three games a week,” he said.

While Rainwater added there is a time and place for those types of programs, that is not the type of program they want to run.

“We’re going to create a very positive influence and we’re going to uplift values such as sportsmanship and Christ-likeness in our sports program because that’s really what our mission and purpose is, we also want the kids to have a fun time and learn how to play soccer and flag football,” he said.

By utilizing the field and bringing in new programs, this will also serve as an uplifting, positive place no matter how good or bad a player is.

“We want a place where the kids can come and feel affirmed no matter how good or bad a player they are, they are going to play against teams that are of equal caliber, against players that are of equal caliber so it’s not like one team dominates or one player dominates, we’re going to lift up values such as what it means to be a good sport, what it means to be Christ-like, what it means to give 100 percent effort, what it means to improve,” Rainwater said. “I think sometimes sports get a little too competitive and while we believe there is a time and place for that we also believe there is a place for kids that maybe don’t want that or parents that don’t want sports to become almost like a religion and it takes up all of their family’s time because we think family time is important in a lot of areas, not just sports.”

Rainwater hopes to begin implementing programs next spring, he said they are still determining programs to offer and ages. The programs will be open to all people, not just Wightman UMC members.

“When we start our programs they are open to all people, it’s not going to be just our members, it’s not going to be just Christians, we will certainly hold firm to our mission and purpose for our program, you can come if you’re a member of another church, great, that’s fine too, we’re just trying to be a benefit to the community and that’s what we believe God has given us this field for,” he said.

Children and adults alike will be able to use the field. The field will allows kids and adults to participate in sports programs such as flag football or soccer in an uplifting, positive environment. Community members grab a bite to eat after dedicating the land Sunday. Wightman UMC Pastor Brian Rainwater dedicates the land that will be used to hold various sports programs for youth and adults.

By Kelly Duncan