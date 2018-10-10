Newberry has great showing at South Carolina Collegiate Championships

Multiple Wolves finished in the top three of their respective draws at the South Carolina Collegiate Championships. - Courtesy photo Multiple Wolves finished in the top three of their respective draws at the South Carolina Collegiate Championships. -

BELTON, S.C. – The Newberry Wolves men’s tennis team competed in the South Carolina Collegiate Championships this weekend against NCAA Division I and II schools.

Men’s Doubles

In doubles action, Alex Amble teamed up with Limestone’s Guillermo Ortega. After losing the first match, Amble and Ortega managed to win two matches to advance to the consolation final before a walkover injury ended the day for the duo.

Edison Ambarzumjan and Enrico Haas took third place in the Demars Double Draw portion of the tournament after winning three matches on the weekend. Ambarzumjan and Haas took down the second seeded Jeffrey Dayton and Adam Kush of Anderson in the opening match before defeating Jerry Price and Hank Sartain of Anderson in the next match. The duo fell in the semifinal round, but bounced back to take third place in a walkover illness decision over Limestone’s Marcel Agbegene and Pierluigi Neri.

In the same draw, Jose Navarro and Sean Nguyen won 8-6 over Limestone’s Enrique Moreno and Domantas Sadaukas. Navarro and Nguyen fell to the first seeded team out of Lander in Gabriel Balestero and Axel Cronje before winning two more matches to take fifth place in the draw.

Men’s Singles

For singles, Nguyen defeated Anderson’s John Lyons and Amble defeated Thomas Summer out of Anderson as well.

Haas fell in his first match, but bounced back to win the consolation final after defeating Anderson’s Junior Duarte and North Greenville’s Yannis Moulod before taking down Limestone’s Sacha Terrizano in the finals 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Navarro had a great run to the championship of his draw. The senior out of Cadiz, Spain took down Wofford’s Bryce Keim 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 and Limestone’s Emilio Samhan 5-7, 6-1, ret. Inj. Navarro advanced on a walkover injury over Alex Steryous out of Furman to advance to the final round. Navarro pushed Aditya Gokhale from Wingate, but ultimately fell 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to finish second.

In a draw composed of many Division I competitors from Presbyterian, Clemson and South Carolina, Newberry’s Ambarzumjan held his own despite falling in his first match. The junior took down Presbyterian’s Daniel Stenger and defeated Lander’s Tommaso Rosin 7-6, 6-1. In the consolation final, Ambarzumjan went up against Clemson’s Carlos Kelaidis where he prevailed 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

RESULTS

Doubles Results

Jerry Price/Hank Sartain (Anderson) def. Alex Amble (Newberry)/Guillermo Ortega (Limestone)

Alex Amble (Newberry)/Guillermo Ortega (Limestone) def. Jeffrey Dayton/Adam Kush (Anderson) w/o ill

Alex Amble (Newberry)/Guillermo Ortega (Limestone) def. Thomas De Negri/Fergus O’Rourke (Lander)

Melwin Krall/Justus Lehmann (Coker) def. Alex Amble (Newberry)/Guillermo Ortega (Limestone) w/o inj.

Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Jeffrey Dayton/Adam Kush (Anderson) w/o ill.

Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Jerry Price/Hank Sartain 8-7 (3)

Hunter Horton/Issac MacMillan (Coker) def. Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Haas (Newberry) 8-4

Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Marcel Agbegene/Pierluigi Neri (Limestone) w/o ill

Jose Navarro/Sean Nguyen (Newberry) def. Enriqu Moreno/Domantas Sadauskas (Limestone) 8-6

Gabriel Balestero/Axel Cronje (Lander) def. Jose Navarro/Sean Nguyen (Newberry)

Jose Navarro/Sean Nguyen (Newberry) def. Hunter Benefield/Aditya Gokhale (Wingate)

Jose Navarro/Sean Nguyen (Newberry) def. Jerry Price/Hank Sartain (Anderson) 8-3

Singles Results

Sean Nguyen (Newberry) def. John Lyons (Anderson)

Philippe Courteau (Lander) def. Sean Nguyen (Newberry)

Jerry Price (Anderson) def. Sean Nguyen (Newberry) w/o inj.

Austin Koenes (Anderson) def. Alex Amble (Newberry)

Simon Wilson (Anderson) def. Alex Amble (Newberry)

Alex Amble (Newberry) def. Thomas Summer (Anderson)

John Lyons (Anderson) def. Alex Amble (Newberry) 6-3, ret. Inj.

Thomas De Negri (Lander) def. Enrico Haas (Newberry)

Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Junior Duarte (Anderson)

Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Yannis Moulod (North Greenville)

Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Sacha Terrizzano (Limestone) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Jose Navarro (Newberry) def. Bryce Keim (Wofford) 6-2, 4-6, 6-0

Jose Navarro (Newberry) def. Emilio Samhan (Limestone) 5-7, 6-1, ret. Inj.

Jose Navarro (Newberry) def. Alex Steryous (Furman) w/o inj.

Aditya Gokhale (Wingate) def. Jose Navarro (Newberry) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Thomas Brown (South Carolina) def. Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry)

Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) def. Daniel Stenger (Presbyterian)

Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) def. Tommaso Rosin (Lander) 7-6, 6-1

Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) def. Carlos Keladis (Clemson) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

