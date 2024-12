Dear Editor,

The other day I met Joe White in my community! He is running to be our state representative. I am impressed he came to Whitmire to ask for my vote. I was even more impressed when I heard where he stands on the issues. I like how he wants to bring “We The People” back into all government decisions.

It is time for a change. So this year, Joe White has my vote for state representative.

Sincerely,

Maria Dickerson

Whitmire