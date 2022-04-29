INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Newberry College men’s golf senior Tom Bueschges (Nettetal, Germany) has been selected to compete in the NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional taking place at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia, May 5-7.

Bueschges is ranked No. 59 in the nation by Golfstat and is the third of four individuals selected to play in the regional. Bueschges carded a team-best 72.74 average round. He finished the SAC Tournament tied for third place and recorded two top-five finishes, one top-10 finish, and two top-25 finishes this season.

The three other individuals selected included Mauro Baez of Flagler College, Maxime Legros of Lander University, and Alberto Dominguez of Erskine College.