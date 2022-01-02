Letter to the Editor

I applaud the Newberry County Council for awarding premium pay increases to the essential workers of Newberry County. They are much deserved. However, I am dismayed to learn the 911 dispatchers are not included in the higher tier. Their work goes largely unnoticed, until its your call they answer. 911 dispatchers are truly the “first” first responders. When you need police, fire, or medical services, you want a well-trained professional to answer your call and send help to you quickly. I encourage the Newberry County Council to reconsider their vote and include 911 dispatchers in the higher tier of premium pay.

Sincerely,

Mary Allen,

Chapin