Newberry County Farm Bureau receives women’s award

COLUMBIA — Rita Cromer, Newberry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County during the organization’s 77th Annual Meeting held recently in Columbia.

Newberry County was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women’s programs in the state during 2020.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 100,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.