St. Patrick’s Day is here; over the weekend, there will likely be copious amounts of green beer and brutal hangovers. Most local bars, pubs, and restaurants are doing what they can to entice people to come. It’s no secret that large amounts of alcohol are consumed.

While sober people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, it can pose a challenge for some people in sobriety. Whether you are new to sobriety, have overcome drug or alcohol addiction, or abstain from alcohol for personal reasons, there are practical tips you can use to maintain your sobriety on St. Patrick’s Day.

For instance, remind yourself why you are sober, and don’t do it alone. You can still have fun and celebrate, but do it with other sober people. Everyone has their reasons for stopping drinking; remind yourself of those reasons and hold yourself accountable.

Know your triggers; it doesn’t matter if you are a recovering addict or have removed alcohol from your life. Be cautious around possible triggers that pose a challenge. Most people in this situation choose to skip the bar and find something fun to do or go to a sober St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Keep a non-alcoholic drink or mocktail in your hand. People will not bother you to ask if you want a drink if you already have something to sip on, like a mocktail. This also leads to planning how to say no. You will encounter social pressure if you go to a bar on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s unavoidable. It’s wise to practice ways to refuse alcohol.

Finally, if all else fails, take a walk outside if you feel overwhelmed. The most straightforward solutions are usually the best. Remove yourself from any situation you know will lead to relapse. This is also why it’s essential to be with a sober friend or loved one; there is accountability and someone to lean on.

The health benefits associated with sobriety are numerous and often spoken about, such as improvements in physical and mental health. Yet, there is one benefit that is not always talked about.

Being sober on St. Patrick’s Day or any day removes all chances of impaired driving. Unfortunately, when heavy alcohol use is promoted, there could be more instances of drunk or drugged driving.

According to a Forbes Advisor report, South Carolina had the third-highest rate of people killed in crashes involving a drunk driver. The state also has the sixth-highest rate of drunk drivers under the age of 21 involved in fatal crashes.

If you are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day sober, take some steps to protect your sobriety and look out for another. If you are consuming alcohol, drink responsibly, know your limits, and do not drink and drive.

Marie Garceau has been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for over a decade. She works at DRS and primarily focuses on reaching out to the community and spreading awareness.