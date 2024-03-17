NEWBERRY — Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, will perform at Newberry Opera House on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Audience members will experience the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day pre-party with this energetic band as they bring dynamic Irish music to the stage.

Formed in 2014, Socks in the Frying Pan is a multi-award-winning band from Ennis, County Clare, Ireland—the mecca of Irish traditional music. Forged together by a fire of pure joy and passion for their art, the band comprises Aodan Coyne on guitar and lead vocals, Shane Hayes on accordion, and Shane’s younger brother, Fiachra Hayes on fiddle.

Their ‘Socks Sound’ combines virtuosic musicianship with a burning passion for the music and tradition, pitch-perfect harmonies, and a big splash of quick wit and banter. Their electrifying performances and on-stage charm have established them as the kingpins on the Irish traditional music scene today.

They have toured extensively, capturing hearts in 46 US states, dozens of countries, and every continent, showcasing at renowned festivals such as the Walnut Valley Festival in Kansas, Electric Picnic in Ireland, Tønder Festival in Denmark, and the world-famous New Orleans Jazz Festival.

Socks in the Frying Pan have released three studio albums, each adding to their list of accolades including ‘Best New Band,’ ‘Best Live Band,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Best Live Performance of the Year.’ Their latest release, “Raw & Ríl,” recorded live at Glór Theatre, was immediately awarded Best Live Album.

Tickets are on sale now. Please visit NewberryOperaHouse.com or call the Box Office at 803-276-6264. Be scam aware, and make sure you are purchasing your tickets from Newberry Opera House. Don’t run the risk of overpaying or purchasing invalid tickets on a scam or resale site, for which NOH will have no record.