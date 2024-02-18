So many times we don’t realize the way we treat others is how we treat the Lord. The Bible explains this to us in Matthew 25: 35-40

“For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came into me. Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungered, and we fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethern, ye have done it unto me.”

So it is so important how we treat each other.