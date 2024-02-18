Dating while in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction is challenging, especially in early recovery. There are ups and downs, things go wrong, and there are moments where you would question your sobriety.

Valentine’s Day even has a way of shining a bright spotlight on love and romance; you’re either embracing this with open arms, ignoring it, or running for the hills.

Fortunately, there are practical tips and helpful information you can use to make things go smoothly and not place pressure on yourself to pursue relationships.

Generally, most health professionals recommend that people in early recovery from substance abuse wait about one year before pursuing a new relationship. Although there is no specific timeline, focusing on recovery is essential, especially in the beginning.

Anyone who has recovered from drug or alcohol addiction knows the risks of relapse. There are more dangers now because of opioids than ever before. From 2020 to 2021, the total number of drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by more than 430 individuals, from 1,734 deaths to 2,168, an increase of more than 25%.

If you are pursuing dating or in a relationship, consider some of the following.

Initially, you’ll want to assess your personal readiness for dating in sobriety. This may involve some self-reflection about whether you want to pursue relationships or not. Looking inward helps you determine your emotional stability and self-awareness to begin a healthy relationship.

Moreover, you will want to evaluate your motives for dating. This will ensure they align with a genuine connection you are seeking and not simply fill a void.

Before entering the dating world, it’s a good idea to be confident in your sobriety, have a strong support network, and even a relapse prevention plan.

If you are in a relationship, consider setting clear boundaries and communicating your sobriety and preferences openly when you feel comfortable. This could be done at any stage, but generally based on your comfort level with the person you are engaging with.

It’s generally wise to go alcohol-free or choose mocktails or alcohol-free drinks. If you find yourself in a challenging situation, use your support system or consider sober dating apps, which are plentiful in today’s tech age. There are generally numerous sober communities you can lean on and meet like-minded people.

Finally, prioritize your self-care and do not lose focus on your sobriety. As cliché as this sounds, there is someone for everybody. Remember, the right partner will respect your commitment to sobriety.

Everything happens in time, which means there is ample opportunity to pursue meaningful friendships and better relationships with family.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for DRS to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.