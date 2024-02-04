The gospel is the good news of God’s grace. Jesus was full of grace and truth.

“And the word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth.” John 1:14

Grace is God’s kindness and graciousness toward humanity in spite of the fact that we don’t desire it.

God’s grace toward the believer means that we cannot do anything to make God love us any less or any more.

We don’t have to be successful to be loved. We don’t have to fulfill certain obligations to be loved. We are loved by the God of all grace because there is nothing we can do to earn His love.

We can do nothing to earn salvation because it is a gift of God’s grace.

God has done all we need through the cross of Christ.

We are savied by grace through faith.

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.” Ephesians 2: 8

We are to be strong in the grace of God, and know that His promises are true.