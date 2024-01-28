It doesn’t always make sense to us, but God knows exactly what He is doing. He is always right.

Sometimes it is hard when the Lord allows us to go through situations that are not fun and enjoyable, but God knows the best for all of us.

At times we get caught up in trying to please people rather than accepting God’s plan for our lives.

We may not always understand God’s will for our lives, but one thing for sure we can understand, His way is the right way.

“Teach me to do thy will; for thou art my God: thy spirt is good; lead me into the land of uprightness.” Psalm 143: 10

“”For the word of the Lord is right; and all his works are done in truth.” Psalm 33: 4

Sometimes it is easy for us to forget how powerful God really is, when we don’t understand what He is doing in our lifes.

We have a friend in Jesus and He is always with us and He is always right.