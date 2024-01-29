NEWBERRY — Newberry College is now offering a host of online professional credentialing through a new partnership with MindEdge. The versatile partnership will provide for-credit learning, professional and personal development, continuing education and corporate solutions across virtually all industries. The programs are available to anyone, with enrollments open 24/7.

“This partnership is ensuring that our students and community have access to high-quality education, and that Newberry College can equip them to meet their career goals,” said Casey Cline, director of career & professional development. “The programs are self-paced and versatile, offering everything from materials for faculty and students, to full industry certifications. No matter which path you take, you can really gain an edge in job searches, advancements and more.”

Newberry’s professional certification programs cover a wide selection of subjects, including banking, business analysis, change management, cybersecurity, design, human resources, marketing, project management, web design and more.

The offerings have been described as “a la carte,” with clients able to choose individual courses, learning resources, and certification programs to fit their needs. The courses are designed for adult learners and combine exercises, videos and practical examples in coursework. Users can also access experts in each field who will answer questions within 24 hours.

With each completion comes an official Newberry College certificate that users can add to their resumes, LinkedIn, and elsewhere.

Clients can also earn credits from professional credentialing institutions such as the American Council on Education, the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training, CompTIA, the HR Certification Institute, and more.

This partnership is facilitated by the Office of Career & Professional Development and the Muller Center at Newberry College.

The professional certification programs are Newberry’s newest virtual academic offerings, joining the college’s five online undergraduate and three graduate degree programs. Newberry offers online bachelor’s degrees in business administration, criminal justice, psychology, RN-to-BSN, and South Carolina’s only undergraduate program in respiratory therapy. Master’s-level programs include criminal justice, organizational development & leadership, and sport management & leadership.

To learn more about Newberry’s professional certification programs, please visit newberry.edu/certifications.