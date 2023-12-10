I read a story about some children who wanted to build a clubhouse where they could meet and play together. A clubhouse has to have rules, so they came up with three. Nobody act big, nobody act small, everybody act medium.

What a message in these rules for all of us. God wants us to be this way.

No matter what kind of position we hold or honors we have we should be real.

If we do things for God, He will reward us with many blessings.

Let’s never be boastful and act high and mighty. Let’s be humble and do things that will honor the Lord. One way of doing this is to prefer another above yourself. Let’s ne willing to serve others in love. Christ did that for everyone.

“Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love: in honour preferring one another.” Romans 12:10

We should take notice of others skills and contributions and tell them how much we appreciate them and the things they do.

“Let another man praise thee, and not thine own mouth, a stranger, and not thine own lips.” Proverbs 27:2