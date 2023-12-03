Have we every tried to count our blessings? There is no way we could count all the blessings we have received. We do not deserve all that God has none for us. He loves each of us the same.

Jesus gave His life that we could have life and have a home in heaven.

We should always be thankful for God’s Word that helps us grow and gives us strength through life.

The spiritual benefits of Thanksgiving is our prayer life is so important. The Bible tells us “God resist the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” James 4:6

How do we become humble? It is done by being thankful.

We should be prayerful in all things, and be thankful for anything.