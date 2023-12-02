NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry mourns the recent loss of former City Manager W.A. “Al” Harvey.

Harvey, 81, was the city’s longest serving city manager and hired in December 1977 under Mayor C.A. Shealy, Jr. He retired in January 2000, only to come back and serve as city manager for the city from September 2013-September 2016.

Prior to his retirement in 2016, Harvey was presented with a key to the City of Newberry by Mayor Foster Senn and council members.

Senn described Harvey as an outstanding city manager, and an individual who was regarded around the state as a leader in municipal government.

“When we convinced Al to come out of retirement in 2013 to be Newberry’s city manager again, I personally learned what I had always heard about Al: that he was great at the job and a pleasure to work with,” Senn said. “He cared deeply about the citizens and the city staff. He loved Newberry, and it showed.”

Senn said Harvey took a great interest in making sure Newberry had proper infrastructure and put in place many things that are enjoyed today such as updates to the city’s water plant and other utility infrastructure, City Hall, the Newberry Recreation Complex, the renovation of the Newberry Opera House and the establishment of the Newberry Arts Center. Harvey was the leader in or had a major hand in both of Newberry’s public safety facilities, Senn added.

“City Council and I greatly appreciated his many accomplishments and his friendship,” Senn said. “He was interested in people and always had a smile and an encouraging word. His legacy will be long-lasting.”

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said one of the most admirable traits of Harvey was how he took the time to get to know his staff.

“He made an effort to build a relationship and get to know everyone,” Goodman said. “Even after his tenure, he made a point to reach out to me and show his support when I became police chief.”

City of Newberry Finance Director Shannon Smith described Harvey as a leader who was great to work with during their time at the city.

“He always took the time to listen to his employees and I found him to be very knowledgeable and personable,” Smith said.

Services for Harvey will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 1, at Central United Methodist Church in Newberry. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.