By Patsy Lambert

Contributing Columnist

Will our foundation stand when the storms of life come, and sooner than later they will come. We know that the foundation is so important when we are going to build.

When we become a Christian our foundation should be Jesus Christ. Within our self we can do nothing, but with God’s help we can do all things.

Any good that comes from us the glory belongs to God.

Some storms that come into our lives are not to get us down, but to help us get rooted and grounded in the Lord. God wants us to grow in His Grace and knowledge so we can stand when storms come into our lives.

2 Peter 3: 18 “But grow in grace and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory now and forever.” Amen.

When we build on our foundation, it will not last, because it is not strong enough.

The only true foundation is Jesus Christ and we know Jesus is the rock to build on. If we build on any foundation other than Jesus Christ, it will not stand.

That is why it is so important to read God’s word, fellowship with other Christians, go to church and obey the word of God.

My prayer is that your foundation will be built on Jesus Christ.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

