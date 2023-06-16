God wants us to bear the fruit of the Holy Spirit. He wants us to show His love.

Galatians 5:22-23 lists the qualities associated with the Holy Spirit: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance. Against such there is no law.”

Love is first and foremost the fruit of the Holy Spirit.

“And hope maketh not ashamed: because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.” Romans 5:5.

Joy is love enjoying all the goodness of God, and the wonders of His Creation.

Longsuffering is waiting for God to do His will for our lives. Gentleness is love empathizing with people in need or pain.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1.

Meekness is being humble. We should never act high and haughty.

Temperance – self-control is love actively resisting temptation.

When we choose to receive God’s Love, and to experience it daily, walk in it and let it fill our hearts. Then God’s love becomes the guiding and ruling force in our lives.

God’s love is always just, even as it is merciful. A life with love flowing through it is a life with meaning and purpose. It is a life worth living.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.