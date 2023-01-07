I’m glad you asked… sometimes referred to as “CDs”— conservation districts engage people with voluntary actions that keep our air, water, soil, habitats and farmland healthy for all.

• Conservation districts are trusted partners. They are non-regulatory entities that do not enforce compliance or impose penalties, but instead work collaboratively with people to help them responsibly and efficiently manage their land.

• Conservation districts have a personal investment and interest in improving the quality of life in their communities. Because they live where they work, staff have deep, firsthand knowledge of the natural resource issues and challenges faced by their fellow community members.

• Conservation districts are repositories of natural resource expertise, knowledge, education and dedication. Staff offer people expertise in fields such as soil resource management, conservation biology, forest, and ecological engineering and more.

• Each conservation district is directed by a five-member board. Interested in becoming a leader at your local conservation district?

In 1937, in response to the “Dust Bowl,” President Roosevelt encouraged the state of Montana to adopt legislation enabling the creation of local soil conservation districts. Many states soon followed and as of today, there are almost 3,000 conservation districts nationwide, and their conservation programs encompass a wide spectrum of natural resource issues.

In addition, these programs are conducted in a way that fully uses (1) voluntary action; (2) local participation and decision; (3) private enterprise; and (4) partnership between private and public interests at all levels. Through these programs, a clear understanding of the economic, social, political, and ecological interdependence between urban and rural areas is demonstrated.

Districts have two main partners, sometimes referred to as the “three-legged stool.” The State of South Carolina participates thought the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The federal government participates through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

In your local office, we are also an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Their mission to educate the benefits of recycling and initiate clean up events to eradicate litter across the county coincide with the district.

We supply local individuals, groups, businesses, and charities with supplies to perform litter pick up events in their local neighborhoods. If you would like to sponsor an area, please contact me for more information. We will host the kickoff to the 2023 Adopt a Highway program in January.

Programs in Newberry for 2023 includes a local Art competition for school age children. The NACD (National Association for Conservation Districts) hosts the National competition – to be qualified, entries compete in the local competition first, those winners compete at the State level. Those winners go on to compete at Nationals the end of 2023. This year’s theme is “One Water.”

And please drop off your undecorated Christmas tree at the Cromleys Ford location on Wilson Road by January 14 for the annual “Grinding of the Greens.” Newberry Electric Coop volunteers to turn those used trees into mulch. You benefit from this free program. Pick up mulch on Saturday morning Jan 14. Coffee, light snacks provided.

For other programs and info on how you can participate- Please visit our website at www.newberryswcd.com. Check the heading Programs and Events for info and instructions for the local art contest which ends April 28, 2023. I know we have some talented K-12 students in Newberry County!

Crista Lukoski is the district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, she can be reached at 803-597-3160 or newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.