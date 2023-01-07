NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District want your books to help support active and retired veterans.

“We are doing a book drive for veterans, actively collecting slightly used books (no romance),” said Crista Lukoski district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District.

Books can be from many genres, according to Lukoski, but the most requested are action, mystery, historical, comedy, military, self-help and graphic novels. The age of the books does not matter, but Lukoski said they ask for books to be gently used.

“No broken bindings or weird smells,” she said.

Donated books will be collected at the NSWCD office, 719 Kendall Road, Newberry.

“If you do not have books to donate, but would like to participate, cash donations can help to pay for the freight. It’s estimated to cost 20 cents to ship a book and we try to ship 20 books at a time,” she said.

The NSWCD sent the first shipment, containing around 22 books, about two weeks ago. The idea of the drive is to promote recycling to prevent the books from being put into the trash where they will end up in a landfill.

“It’s a win-win for us, a way of thanking our veterans. Books will be shipped to our brave men and women overseas, deployed in combat locations around the word, and to those recuperating in U.S. veteran hospitals,” she said.

