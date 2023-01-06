Sharing may be the major subject in a kindergartner class, but somewhere along the way to adulthood the lessons sometimes get erased.

How easy it is to think of ourselves first, instead of thinking of others. God’s word tells us how to share if we will do what it says.

“Let nothing be done through strife or vain glory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.” Philippians 2:3-4.

If you think most people follow what the Bible says, pay attention the next time you are in a crowd and a line begins to form at a checkout counter. Some people will act anyway trying to save a few seconds or minutes.

It’s like, this is my space and nobody’s going to get it.

There are so many times you can see people acting so selfish. It’s hard to believe even at church some people are so selfish. That is my seat, I have sat there for many years.

Sometimes people act selfishly over food at a church social.

“Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets.” Matthew 7:12.

Let’s practice sharing. God will truly bless us when we put others before ourselves.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.