NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District is currently holding an art contest with the theme “One Water” for youth k-12.

This contest is from the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) and runs Jan. 1-April 28. The contest will start on the local level and the winner will go on to the state contest, followed by the national level.

“Winners will receive cash prizes,” said Crista Lukoski district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District.

The contest, which is open to youth in public, private and home school, is conducted yearly with a new theme, according to Lukoski.

“Having children actively participate in these contests brings awareness to conservation,” she said.

More information can be found on the NSWCD’s website, www.newberryswcd.com or give them a call at 803-597-3160.

