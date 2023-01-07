During my stint in college newspapering, an editor once quoted Robert Browning saying, “your reach should always exceed your grasp.” I often think about that at New Year’s when I am making resolutions for self-improvement over the next year.

I’ve got so many things that could stand improving on, so I looked for some help to set my resolutions. According to a recent survey, here are the top 10 New Year’s resolutions made last New Year’s, as identified by Brad Zomick at goskills.com.

1. Exercise more.

2. Lose weight.

3. Get organized.

4. Learn a new skill or hobby.

5. Live life to the fullest.

6. Save more money/spend less money.

7. Quit smoking.

8. Spend more time with family and friends.

9. Travel more.

10. Read more.

Historically speaking, this list hasn’t really changed much over the years. Also, historically speaking, we know that sticking to resolutions is tough. So how can someone make this time round more successful? Well it’s not as hard as you might think — there are some really easy ways to set yourself on the path to success.

First off, as the saying goes, Keep It Simple Sweetie! …or something like that. But keep your resolutions simple. Sometimes people find themselves aiming for an overhaul of their entire lifestyle, and this is simply a recipe for disappointment and guilt. It may be understandable at this time of year, when self-improvement is on your mind, but experience shows these things can’t all be achieved at once. The best approach is to focus clearly on one or two of your most important goals.

Then, be realistic. Don’t aim too high and ignore reality – consider your previous experience with resolutions. What led to failure then? It may be that you resolved to lose too much weight or save an unrealistic amount of money. Remember, there will always be more opportunities to start on the next phase, so set realistic goals. Or if you don’t want to hold back, set clear short-term goals on your way to a big achievement. Know what your grasp is but reach for just a little bit more.

Next, create bite-sized portions. Break goals down to manageable chunks. This is perhaps the most essential ingredient for success, as the more planning you do now, the more likely you are to get there in the end. The planning process is when you build up that all-important willpower which you will undoubtedly need to fall back on along the way. Set clear, realistic goals such as losing five pounds, saving $30 a month, or going for a run once a week. Decide exactly how you will make this happen.

Plan a time-frame. In fact, the time-frame is vital for motivation. It is your barometer for success, the way you assess your short-term progress towards the ultimate long-term goal. Buy a calendar or journal so you can plan your actions for the coming weeks or months, and decide when and how often to evaluate.

Make notes. Having made a note of your time-frame, you will have a physical reminder of what you’re aiming for. Now, go further and write down the details of your resolutions in a notebook, remembering to add your motivations. You could keep a vision board for this purpose, and fill it with photos of your slimmer self, pictures of sporting or hobby equipment you are saving for, or even a shocking credit card statement to spur you into action! If your resolution will directly benefit your partner, children, colleagues or friends then add their photos, too – anything to remind you of your initial motivation.

Plan for support. Accept internal and external support. Reward yourself as you make progress toward your goal. And also keep folks around you who will cheer you on, and will hold you to task when the going gets tough. A slip-up is almost inevitable at some point, and you must not let this become an excuse to give up. When it happens, you will need to draw on your support system to power through.

According to one study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, those who set New Year’s resolutions are 10 times more likely to actually change their behavior than people who don’t make those yearly goals. And if you don’t actually meet the totality of a resolution, at least you’ve moved in the right direction.

So, take a few minutes for introspection. Jot down a couple of good goals. And don’t be afraid to let your reach exceed your grasp.

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.