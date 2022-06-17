Just think, Jesus has gone to prepare a place where everyone that accepts the free gift of salvation can go. John tells us about this place in Revelation.

It’s a place where there will be no death, no pain, no sorrow and no crying.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4.

“And there shall be no more curse: but the throne of God and of the Lamb shall be in it; and his servants shall serve him: And there shall be no light there; and they need no candles, neither light of the sun, for the Lord God giveth them light: And they shall reign for ever and ever.” Revelation 22: 3 and 5. When trouble comes our way and our heart is broken, or we are bothered with sickness, we should stop and take time to remember God’s promises are true.

Just imagine, The blind will see, The lame will leap with joy, The broken hearted will be happy. Let’s keep our hope in Jesus, knowing that His promises are true and He will never fail us.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.