NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s business administration program will introduce five innovative concentrations this fall.

Students in one of the institution’s largest areas of study will now be able to specialize their education to meet some of the 21st century’s greatest demands.

The concentrations, all available within the business administration major, include business management and leadership, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, esport management and gaming, and supply chain management.

“Business administration is a highly versatile program that equips students for success in every sector of the economy,” said Sarah Bryant, Ph.D., dean of business and communications. “With these new concentrations, students will be able to focus on one aspect of business and take those skills directly into high-demand fields and on to graduate school.”

Business management and leadership dives into the piloting of business, from small firms to major corporations. Coursework will include organizational leadership, human resources management, corporate finance and organizational behavior. Students in this concentration will also be well-prepared to earn their Master of Science in Organizational Development and Leadership, Newberry College’s first new graduate program.

Finance and accounting provide an inside look into the science of business from the versatile approach that comes with the business administration major. This concentration will be especially valuable as roles within business continue to shift. In a state of play report by U.K.-based FloQast, 44% of respondents reported an increased demand for strategic business insights from finance professionals.

Entrepreneurship focuses on small business and what it takes to build an enterprise from the ground up. Coursework will include small business management, entrepreneurial finance and ecommerce, and examines the risks and opportunities that come with being one’s own boss. While the prospect of starting a business from scratch can seem daunting, new enterprisers are not alone. The rate of new entrepreneurs reached its peak in 2020, meaning 3.8 out of every 1,000 U.S. adults were starting businesses each month, according to a study by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Though the rate declined slightly in 2021, American entrepreneurship is still above pre-pandemic levels.

Esport management and gaming delves into the opportunities that come with the fastest-growing spectator sport in the world. Newberry College launched its intercollegiate esports program in 2019, and now an academic avenue exists for those wishing to make a career in this high-tech field. Coursework will explore the distribution, research, sales and marketing to navigate the complexities of video games and esports leagues.

Supply chain management is designed to confront the present and potential challenges that come with getting goods from production to consumer. This field is especially vital considering the manufacturing closures and delays, rising costs and transportation woes that have followed the pandemic. Not only are supply chain professionals in high demand, but the roles available are more lucrative than ever before. The concentration provides students with the skills needed to excel at the entry level while creating a foundation for growth.

Esport management and supply chain management are available to Newberry students through a strategic partnership with Rize Education, which provides access to cutting-edge curriculum, corporate partners and experts in emerging fields.

For the supply chain management concentration, for example, logistical leader Ryder contributes executives and leaders who speak with students in the classroom and offer advice on course outcomes. Online men’s personal care retailer Harry’s helped develop the capstone project, in which students use actual data to devise solutions for real-world supply chain challenges.

In spring 2022, one in five Newberry College graduates earned a degree in business administration, making it the college’s single largest undergraduate major. Combined with related majors — accounting, health care management and sport management — business majors made up 40% of this year’s graduating class.