NEWBERRY — The 2022 South Carolina Ag and Art Tour returned to Newberry County this past Saturday and Sunday at five county farms.

The Ag and Art Tour calls Newberry County “The Egg, Dairy and Timber Capital of S.C. ” and plenty of that was on display at Hi Brau Beef Co, Westridge Farms, Carolina Pride Farms, Lever Farms and Bowers Farms.

Michelle Long, executive director of The Newberry Chamber of Commerce, said this event is significant for Newberry County.

“The tour gives people a glimpse as to what goes into farming and that there’s so much more than just cows and chickens. We have timber farms, fruit farms and even an alpaca farm here. It’s important for folks to understand what these farms provide Newberry County and how valuable they are,” she said.

Lever Farms:

Famous for their strawberries, the 115 acre Lever Farms, 5057 S.C. Highway 34, Pomaria, provides everything from squash, pumpkins, to meat products. Started in 2004, the farm is operated and owned by Todd and Lynette Lever.

“Our hope is that people understand where their food comes from. We need to have food sources closer to people at the local level,” said Lynette Lever.

At Lever Farms, visitors can pick strawberries, blackberries and even flowers.

“We had our first crop of strawberries in 2006, and our crops will continue to be grown right here in the Newberry soil to not only serve our county, but other areas as well. We want to continue providing a family friendly farm experience for generations to come,” she said.

Bowers Farm:

Bowers Farm, 279 State Road S-36-500, Pomaria, has not only pasture-raised meats for purchase, but multiple educational opportunities for the community to learn about food sourcing.

Sarah Bowers and Brandon Bowers, owners of Bowers Farms, showcase that their farm now provides pet boarding, farm stays and even summer camps for kids to learn about farm life.

Bowers Farm has been a part of the Ag and Art tour since it first started in 2017. By being a part of this tour, they provide local and non-local people a chance to visit their farm.

“We want people visiting our farm today from the Ag and Art tour to have an opportunity to experience where their food comes from. We really want others to talk to us about our farming practices and experience green space. We also help others who want to learn how to start their own farm, big or small,” said the Bowers.

Bowers Farm had multiple woodwork pieces for the Ag and Art tour, including paintings, wooden cutting boards and even wooden jewelry for purchase.

“We strive to be ambassadors of Newberry County and agriculture by providing resources and guiding people towards other local businesses in town,” said Sarah Bowers.

Hi Brau Beef Co:

Hi Brau Beef Co., 260 Country Club Road at Triple Creek Farm in Newberry, offers a crafted beef experience. Owner Ben Setzler raises cattle here and hopes to get his beef to a bigger market. At the Ag and Art Tour, visitors could see the farm, cows and learn about different types of beef varieties. Setzler also had crafted beef for samples that the public could try.

“We are working on shipping our crafted beef nationwide, but right now we are just local,” Setzler said.

Seltzer also believes this event is positive for Newberry County.

“We’ve been on this farm since 2016 and we have some other farms throughout the county that have been operating since 1937. I think the Ag and Art Tour is a great way to connect the agriculture and art communities, especially to young kids to teach them about how farming works,” he said.

Westridge Farms:

Westridge Farms, 487 Little Creek Drive, Little Mountain, provides seed-stock cattle for other farmers, and their premium grass-fed beef.

John Frick and Adam Frick, father, and son, have owned and worked at Westridge Farm for the past 40 years. They currently have around 200 head of cattle on their farm, from calves to steers.

“As the years have progressed people are taking more interest in the land, cattle, and what it takes to get beef on a plate from birth to slaughter. People are interested in the effort, resources, and money that is required to have a farm,” said Adam Frick. “The Ag and Art tour allows people to meet their farmers and learn about where their food comes from. It also gives us a break from our usual farm duties. I love seeing people come to the farm and talking to me.”

Carolina Pride Pastures:

Carolina Pride Pastures, 4116 S.C. Highway 34, Pomaria, and their alpacas have been a joyful experience in Newberry County for many years. At the farm, visitors could buy artwork from local artists and visit with alpacas, ducks, chickens and llamas, during the tour.

Participating every year in the Ag and Art Tour, Alicia Holbrook, owner, expressed how important this opportunity is.

“It’s so important to highlight farms because not everyone knows what goes into farming. The Ag and Art Tour showcases what Newberry County agriculture has to offer. I wanted to do something different, which is why I chose alpacas, and we actually harvest a crop from their fleece and make items like sweaters that we sell, as well,” she said.

Holbrook also said that tour goes beyond Newberry as well.

“The Ag and Art Tour is also a chance to showcase our area, not only to the rest of South Carolina, but to the visitors we have that come from other states. We have so many wonderful farmers and artists here and it’s important that their hard work and talent gets recognized beyond the local level as well,” she said.

Prosperity Mixed Media and Acrylics Artist Tyla Bowers was also at Carolina Pride Pastures showcasing her artwork that could be purchased.

“There are so many local artists that have not had a lot of opportunities to showcase their work. I think this tour is a great blend of art and agriculture and the two go together really well,” she said.

Michelle Long says the event will continue to be a part of Newberry.

“Newberry County is full of so many wonderful artists and farms that we would love to participate in the future. We anticipate for Newberry County to continue to be a part of agritourism each year as there is always something new to showcase,” Long said.

John A. Kesler and Angel Kumari are interns for The Newberry Observer