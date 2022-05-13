As children of God we long to learn more about Christ and have a more intimate relationship with Him. We should have a desire to know more of the Bible, and grow in the Lord.

We shall be wise if we hunger and thirst to know more about our Heavenly Father and His ways. A wise person is not a proud one. Pride and vanity are like poison to the spirit of wisdom. Wisdom is given to the humble of heart.

We cannot come to know and fellowship with Christ apart from the ministry of the Holy Spirit. A wise learner is careful to give credit to God alone and not speak of anything except that Christ has accomplished through him.

“I have therefore whereof I may glory through Jesus Christ in those things which pertain to God. For I will not dare to speak of any of those things which Christ hath not wrought by me, to make the Gentiles obedient, by word or deed.”

Paul wrote this in Romans 15:17-18 and it applies to us today. Any good we do, Christ should get all the glory.

Do we hunger and thirst for righteousness? Have we become satisfied with what knowledge we have of Christ or do we want to know more?

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.