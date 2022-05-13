NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and the School District of Newberry County recently signed an agreement that will enhance the transfer of students from the District’s Career Center to PTC and provide a seamless transition for students to enter the college’s fire science, health care, nursing, building construction technology, criminal justice, and engineering technology programs.

This partnership will offer high school students in Newberry County the opportunity to earn credit at PTC while enrolled at the Newberry County Career Center.

“The programs involved in this agreement help feed the career pipeline of qualified candidates for some of the highest-need professions,” said Keli Fewox, Ed.D, vice president for academic affairs at PTC. “At the same time, it eliminates duplicate coursework and saves students time and money on their journey toward a degree.”

“This is another example of the strong partnership we have with Piedmont Technical College,” said Alvin D. Pressley, superintendent for the Newberry County School District. “This agreement will allow our students to begin work on various programs and be one step closer to earning a certificate at PTC. This helps our mission to graduate students that are college and career ready.”

At the end of the program, the high school instructor may recommend students to receive credit at PTC by submitting their information to respective PTC program area instructors through the college’s exemption credit form. Students must be awarded credit within two years of graduating from high school.

The agreement will make it easier for students to move on to a certificate in one of the program areas or an associate degree.