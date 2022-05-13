NEWBERRY — A new era has dawned for the Newberry College student body, following the inauguration of its new Student Government Association. The leaders were elected April 5 and sworn in Friday during the college’s awards convocation in Wiles Chapel.

Sophomore Ishita Singh, of New Delhi, India, made history as one of the youngest and one of the first international students to become student body president. Her administration will include:

• Student Body Vice President, Mikayla Miles, of Clio (junior).

• Student Body Secretary, Layla Warren, of St. Helena Island (freshman).

• Student Body Treasurer, Daniel Oluwarotimi, of Lagos, Nigeria (junior).

• Senator-at-Large, Jareed Raymond, of Estill (junior).

• Senior Class President, Dennis LoDolce, of Stamford, Connecticut.

• Senior Class Vice President, C’Xaurius Corley, of Newberry.

• Sophomore Class President, Amaria Thompson, of Summerville.

• Sophomore Class Vice President, Katie Parker, of Edgefield.

Outgoing Student Body President, Nathaniel Carrasco, a senior from Las Vegas, Nevada, delivered his farewell remarks.

“We’ve come a long way, and we have so much more to accomplish. But as all presidential terms, mine has come to an end, and the next wave of leaders will carry on the culture of excellence,” he said. “I give my blessing to the new Student Government Association and my blessings to all of you. You all have greatness within you, and a responsibility to manifest that greatness.”

The presidents and vice presidents of the junior and incoming freshman classes will be elected this fall.