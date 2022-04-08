Our heavenly Father is never to busy for us. He comforts us in sickness, suffering, pain, sadness and in all our afflictions.

Sometimes God allows us to suffer through things so we can understand the afflictions of others. We are supposed to bear one another’s burdens.

“Bear ye one another’s burdens and so fulfil the law of Christ,” Galatians 6:3.

When we see others suffering, we are concerned about what they are going through. Our desire is to be a help and a blessing.

Often we trust the flesh. God allows suffering so we learn to totally depend on Him. Let us not resent the things we suffer through, but be reminded that we need to lean on God through it all.

Sometimes it’s hard to understand the things we go through.

Can you imagine what God felt when He gave His only begotten Son to die for our sins? It’s good to know that Jesus didn’t stay on that cross or in that tomb. He is at the right hand of God making intercession for His children.

“Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again. Who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.” Romans 8:34.

Let’s lean on Jesus for He can comfort us through all things and all times.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.