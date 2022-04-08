ANDERSON — The Newberry College (28-7, 10-3 SAC) baseball team rebounded with a 18-6 win over the Trojans of Anderson University April 1. The Wolves scored in five of the nine innings including a nine-run outburst in the sixth.

Junior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) pitched a six-inning gem for the Wolves, earning the win in his start. He allowed just one run while striking out four. Sophomore Johnathan White (Simpsonville) and freshman Brad Brooks (Mount Pleasant) combined to close out the win for the Wolves.

At the plate, junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) accounted for seven of the Wolves runs on the evening as he scored two and drove in five going 4-for-5. Sophomores Henry Gibson (Walterboro) and Jacob LeBron (Lexington) each notched multiple RBIs. Freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) posted two RBIs on the night, while three other Wolves added a single RBI.

A lead-off walk and a single by senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) put runners on the corners for the Wolves in the top of the first. Marine recorded his first RBI of the day to give the Wolves the early 1-0 lead.

The top of the second continued the offensive work for the Wolves as they put up four runs in the frame. A pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt brought around the first run of the inning, before a wild pitch and an error combined to bring in the second run. With two runners in scoring position late in the inning, Marine recorded two more RBIs as he drove in two.

The Wolves added to their lead with another run in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly to open their lead up to six.

Three singles and a pair of wild pitches strung together, sandwiched around a pair of strikeouts, plated three runs for Newberry in the fifth, and brought their lead out to 9-0.

An error kicked off the offensive attack for the Wolves in the top of the sixth inning, in which they scored nine runs. The Wolves recorded three-straight runs through bases loaded walks before three-straight singles and a wild pitch plated the remaining runs of the frame and give them an 18-0 lead.

Anderson was able to scratch across a single run in the bottom of the sixth and then turn in five runs in the bottom of the eighth while holding the Wolves scoreless throughout the remainder of the contest. Newberry held on to earn the win, 18-6.