Dear My Newberry Family,

Hello, I pray you have had a safe and relaxing summer with family and friends whether in-person or virtually. I also pray that everyone is staying healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned last quarter, I will be providing quarterly updates to you from Newberry City Council District 3, updates around the City of Newberry, and from City Hall. If you ever have any questions, comments, or concerns please do not hesitate in contacting me through the provided channels we offer from city hall.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to citizens throughout the state of South Carolina and locally throughout Newberry County. South Carolina’s phased approach to its COVID-19 vaccine rollout is focused on saving lives, which is why those most at risk for severe illness and death were prioritized to receive vaccines first. With more and more vaccines becoming available and more and more people receiving their shots, South Carolina is now able to open vaccines to anyone 12 and older. According to DHEC: 2,066,937+ S.C. residents have completed their vaccination which is roughly 48.1% of the population in the state. Also reported by DHEC: 2,453,544 South Carolinians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. That is equivalent of 57.1% of South Carolina residents. Here in Newberry County, little over 37% of residents have completed their vaccination. We are very thankful to all our local COVID-19 vaccine providers for their dedicated service to public health. You may call our local pharmacies or medical offices and schedule your vaccine appointments. Please be reminded that our local DHEC is still offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations throughout the week.

Summer 2021 was a busy one for the City of Newberry and District 3. We would like to commend the Newberry Juneteenth Committee and the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism department on a fantastic job with the first annual Newberry Juneteenth Festival. Residents and visitors were able to celebrate African American owned businesses, live music and talent showcase, car show, basketball hot-shot contest, and visit the Juneteenth history display at the Newberry Opera House. Residents were able to enjoy a variety of delicious food from local vendors as well. We are so grateful for all that participated in the talent showcase during the festival. A total number of calculated people who attended the Juneteenth festival was 5,000 participants.

We would like to commend the Newberry Museum on a fantastic job with the display/tribute to Mr. Israel Brooks Jr. Residents are still able to visit the museum and view the exhibit until October. Mr. Israel Brooks Jr. was a native son of Newberry County, where he spent a distinguished career in law enforcement. His commitment to service self-garnered pride and esteem on the local level, but also was recognized on the state and national levels. Please consider stopping by the Newberry Museum and enjoy reading and viewing the rich life and legacy of U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr.

Over the summer, Newberry City Council was able to attend the S.C. Municipal Association annual meeting/training in Hilton Head. The City of Newberry received a couple of honors and accolades during the MASC annual meeting. We were able to receive the Joseph P. Riley Award for Economic Development for the WC Fiber project. This is a huge statewide honor for the City of Newberry. We are so grateful to have a strong partnership with WC Fiber and continue to work together to ensure every home and business is equipped with the proper technology resources they need to thrive in the 21st Century.

Businesses are thriving in the City of Newberry, particularly in District 3! We are so grateful to have our local businesses thriving, even during a pandemic. We welcomed so many new businesses during the summer. We are so thankful for the leadership and community driven staff at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce for ensuring our business district is well equipped with resources to survive during the pandemic.

First Friday’s Dine and Shop has been a great success so far. The Newberry Downtown Development Association will launch their Fall Wine Walks that coincide with the First Friday events that take place downtown. Please continue to support our small business retail stores along with the local restaurants as well. Main Street will be open downtown to pedestrians only from 4-9 p.m. For more information regarding the First Friday events and Fall Wine Walk’s, please visit the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism website.

Teachers and students have officially started the new academic year with success. We are excited to also welcome two new administrators to the Newberry County School District. Mr. Alvin Pressley has been appointed by the Newberry County School Board to serve as the new superintendent. We would like to thank Mr. Jim Suber for his outstanding leadership and service to our teachers and students. We would like to also welcome Mr. Chris Earl to Newberry County as well. Mr. Earl is the new assistant superintendent of student services. Newberry College and Piedmont Technical College has officially started their new academic year as well. We would like to continue to keep all our Newberry County students and educators in our prayers as they continue to monitor and adjust to the changes that has been brought forth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S.C. Department of Transportation has announced the replacement of the Boundary Street bridge also known as the (John E. Caldwell Bridge) over the CSX railroad tracks in Newberry. Construction will begin on September 13. The project is estimated to take two years to complete. For residents who live in the proximity of the bridge will have to reroute their travel to the assigned routes that have been decided by SCDOT. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please do not hesitate in reaching out to SCDOT.

September 11, 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our nation. I was only eight years old. However, I can remember vividly how my teachers and parents reacted to those events when first learning of the attacks. We are so grateful for our men and women who have served our country with honor. We will never forget the sacrifices and lives lost on this day.

Main Street pothole updates: The city began their portion in early February. Which consisted of making the underground infrastructure compliant before fully re-pavement of the road. Hopefully, SCDOT will completely repave in 2022. Re-Pavement will start at the intersection of Main-Wilson Road and continue all the way through downtown.

Grocery stores are still being actively recruited by both the county and city. We can assure you that it is actively being discussed, and the need for another grocery is extremely obvious to all. We are thankful for your patience as we continue to work together to solve this situation.

Please continue to follow all protocols and guidelines given by CDC and DHEC. I hope you enjoy the upcoming fall season with family and friends safely. If you ever have any questions, comments, or concerns please don’t hesitate to call and let me know what is on your mind. You can reach me via cell: (803) 271-3767 or email: ckinard@cityofnewberry.com.

Carlton Kinard is the councilperson for District 3 in the City of Newberry, he can be reached at (803) 271-3767 or ckinard@cityofnewberry.com.