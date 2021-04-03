“All day long,” said one local pharmacy worker when asked Monday afternoon if they had vaccinated many people that day.

More and more people in Newberry County are getting vaccinations for COVID-19 as more vaccine doses are being shipped in and more people become eligible, including everyone 16-years old and up. Plus, most importantly, people are seeing the vaccines work. Newberry residents I’ve talked to feel more confident and more at ease after getting vaccinated. Personally, I feel more relaxed after getting vaccinated. I get my second dose Thursday.

My favorite national expert, Dr. Ashish K. Jha of Brown University, says all three vaccines are “superb” and “what we know right now if you are exposed after full vaccination, you’re very, very, very unlikely to get sick.”

In Newberry County, 31% of residents have gotten vaccinated, which is near the top 10 in the state. Big thanks go to our local vaccine providers, which includes CVS, Doctors Care, Little Mountain Family Practice, Lorex Drugs, Lovelace Family Medicine, Peak Pharmacy, Prosperity Drug, and Walmart. Our locally-owned providers take appointments by phone and encourage people to call for appointments. I’m told our local providers have recently received large shipments of vaccines.

In City of Newberry news, an outstanding police officer and leader retires Saturday: Chief Roy McClurkin. A 37-year veteran of the force and a trailblazer as the first African American police chief in Newberry, Chief McClurkin has excelled in building community relationships, training an outstanding staff and leading an excellent police department. Earlier this month, the City of Newberry Police Department was reaccredited, which recognizes the department is continuously trying to improve and meet the highest state and national standards. Thank you, Chief McClurkin.

A public reception for Chief McClurkin will be held later in the year, when people are more comfortable getting out.

Newberry Police Captain Kevin Goodman, a life-long Newberry County resident, will be the new police chief, starting Sunday. We have much confidence in Captain Goodman and know he’ll continue the outstanding standards and service of the Newberry Police Department as its chief.

The local economy is picking up. While our unemployment rate is a bit higher than the pre-pandemic level, Newberry County has the second-lowest unemployment rate in the state. The city’s hospitality tax receipts for January 2021 exceeded the receipts for January 2020, the first time the current month has surpassed the previous year month since the pandemic started.

Burkes Outlet will hold their grand opening Thursday. Taking over the former Goody’s location, Burkes has 400 stores nationwide and specializes in the latest styles in fashion and home at discount prices.

Entrepreneurial activity is up. Lozano’s Fiesta, an authentic Mexican grill located at 2701 Winnsboro Road, is getting excellent reviews. Owner Catarino Lozana opened two months ago and invites you to visit.

At the Food Lion shopping center, the Crabbler is now open and specializes in “Cajun seafood and more.” Owners Janny Fan and Amy Zhang are the successful owners of the Tokyo Grill in Newberry. Appreciating the support they’ve gotten in Newberry, they decided to open the Crabbler as their second restaurant. I found the Crabbler to be very tasty.

WKDK, broadcasting in Newberry since 1946, now broadcasts on FM 101.7 also. Congratulations to Jimmie Coggins and Carole Murray.

The bus service from Newberry to Columbia (and back, thankfully, LOL) has resumed services and route information is available at catchthecometsc.gov or call 803-255-7100.

Thank you for supporting Newberry small businesses, including our shops and restaurants downtown. The Main Street Shop and Dine Night continues this Friday with Main Street open downtown to pedestrians only from 4-9 p.m. The monthly event had a good crowd at its March first-Friday edition.

Finally, we are entering one of the prettiest and most special times of the year. Dogwoods, azaleas and other plants and flowers are showing off. Many churches will have special Easter services and are able to get more active again.

I hope you have a very nice early spring.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.