Get to know the new NYP Board

As 2020 has come to a close, we welcome 2021 with a little hesitancy, but also, with a lot of hope. The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) has a new Board of Directors, and we are excited about the opportunities to bring our county’s young professionals together. I would like to use this space to introduce our 2021 Board of Directors and encourage you to share our organization with anyone you may know who could benefit from socializing and networking with a fun group of young professionals who live, work, and play in Newberry County.

I am Samantha (Sami) Snyder and I will be serving as the NYP president. I previously served on the board for a number of years in the organization’s beginning and, after a short break, I jumped back in last year. I am excited to lead our organization into the future and help develop social and networking opportunities for our members, old and new.

The vice-president is Newberry County’s very own Jared Wicker. Jared also served on the organization’s board in the beginning stages and recently found his way back as well. The vice-president’s position is to help build our membership — a job that is really shared by all of our board members.

Danielle Connelly will be serving as treasurer. Danielle has served on the NYP Board of Directors for one year, but was a member for many and was awarded “Member of the Year” in 2018. Danielle has been our go-to Gala guru. We will be making a decision on our annual Gala soon, so keep an eye out for more updates.

Sheridan Murray is new to the board and will be serving as secretary this year. From her expertise in sharing important historical events and facts at the Newberry Museum, to recording our meetings, we are excited for Sheridan’s enthusiasm to help us grow the organization.

Jessica Beam rejoins the board after a short break during which she finished her second master’s degree. Jessica was with the board from the beginning and is a past president. We are excited for Jessica’s return to help us move the organization forward.

Wayne Pratt, Jr. is also a new board member. He was a 2020 winner of our “4 Under 40” award. An involved member of our community, we are looking forward to having Wayne’s help bridging organizations like NYP with other young professional groups in the community.

Sarah Sprott has served on the board for three years and spent two terms as secretary. She is a valuable member of our team who brings us all together and keeps us on track with her positive attitude and willingness to help with any event.

As we grow as young professionals, we invite you to join us. If you know of any young professionals who are looking for an organization to help them learn more about the community and meet other young professionals, please send them our way. We will begin hosting virtual events again in February and, once it’s safe to be together, we look forward to bringing back our in-person social events.

Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram or check out our website, www.nbyyp.com. We look forward to seeing you all soon.

Samantha Snyder is the president of the Newberry County Young Professionals.