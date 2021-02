Newberry Academy hoops recap

Allison Joyner in action versus Cambridge. Photo by Cassie Waites

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy girls stayed unbeaten and moved to 18-0 with wins over Cambridge, Wardlaw and W.W. King last week.

The Eagles defeated Cambridge 51-32 in Newberry on Jan. 26. Scoring for the Academy were Daja Taylor 22, Kailey Cheeks 15, Caroline Senn 4, Allison Joyner 3, Madison Rivers 3, London Huggins 2 and Baylee Kinard 2.

On Thursday, the Eagles traveled to Johnson to take on Wardlow and won 47-26. Taylor scored 19, Senn 14, Rivers 5, Cheeks 3, Huggins 2, Joyner 2 and Jayla Williams 2. The Academy girls finished off the week 3-0, defeating King 43-13 in Batesburg Friday. Taylor led the Eagles with 20, Rivers added 10, Joyner 5, Kinard 4, Huggins 2 and Williams 2.

The Academy boys defeated Cambridge 71-44 in their only game of the week. Payton Gardner scored 23, Tony McLean 22, Jay Alford 6, Ben Lindsay 6, Evan Graves 5, William Buford 4, Austin Gardner 3 and Jackson Wilbanks 2.

The Eagle boys are now 13-4 overall.