The Holy Spirit draws us to Christ

When we come to Christ we come because the Holy Spirit has drawn us to Him. We can’t decide to get saved at a certain time in our life. The only way we are saved is when the Spirit draws us.

“No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me, draw him: and I will raise him up, at the last day,” John 6:44.

We can try to do good on our own, but it will only last for a while. God says our righteousness is as filthy rags.

“But we all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousness are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.” Isaiah 64:6.

True salvation comes from God sending His Only Begotten Son to die on a cross for our sins.When we accept Christ it’s by God’s grace and mercy that we become new creatures. Our wants and desires will change. Our desire will be to follow Jesus. We accept His righteousness by faith. Then we can have a close relationship with Him.

It should never get old hearing that God sent His Only Begotten Son to die, so we could have salvation.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.