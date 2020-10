NEWBERRY — Filing for Newberry City Council, District Three closed on Oct. 2 and four people have filed to fill the seat of the late Councilman Zebbie Goudelock.

The following have filed for this non-partisan election: Carlton Kinard, of Hunt Street; Patricia H. Caldwell, of Drayton Street; Lisa Toland, of Hill Street; and Adonis Hill, of Morgan Street.

The special election will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.