There is no doubt that Satan is our enemy. He is evil and he is determined to make us stumble.

If you are a child of God and serving the Lord, beware. Satan is out to get you.

Satan is strong and we cannot fight him alone. He is clever and deceiving and he is at work trying to draw us away from God.

“Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” Ephesians 6: 11, 13.

We are not defeated. God has provided us with all the armour we need.

The Word of God, prayer, truth, peace, faith, salvation. Every one of these has a part in defeating Satan and his servants. It takes all the armour of God to accomplish God’s plan for our life.

One day we will not be bothered with Satan. But until then we need the whole armour of God.

Let’s put on the whole armour of God and serve Him.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.