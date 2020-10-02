Council OKs second reading of property sale

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved second reading of an ordinance to declare surplus and approve the sale and transfer of a portion of certain real estate property owned by Newberry County on Sept. 16.

The ordinance contemplates the sale of approximately five acres of county property to the owners of Wilson Tractor, located on Wilson Road in Newberry. The sale will not be final until third reading.

The property involved is situated directly across Wilson Road from Wilson Tractor and is a portion of Tax Map Parcel 399-39, according to County Administrator Wayne Adams. The negotiated selling price for the property is $20,000.

The two parts of the property to be conveyed are intervened by Morningside Park, which the county believes was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps — giving it some historical significance, according to Adams.

During the first reading in August, Adams said they would not have second reading until they resolved how the small roadside park would be maintained in the future and kept apart from the business expansion.

That has now been resolved, the county will retain the park portion of Tax Map Parcel 399-39.

“It will not be conveyed as part of the proposed transaction,” Adams said.

Another consideration during the August meeting was whether the prospective buyers will allow Newberry County to option property under the buyers’ ownership, for potential industrial use.

“This property (approximately 192.45 acres) is comprised of Tax Map Parcels 345-14 and 345-3 and located along the Highway 34 bypass. The sellers have now agreed to terms with the county concerning this property. In the coming weeks, the county expects to begin due diligence testing to determine whether a long-term (five-year) option to purchase the property is advisable to continue,” Adams said.

The second reading was approved after Councilmember Harriett Rucker made a motion and Councilmember Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second.

Other business:

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance that amends a previous lease-purchase ordinance to allow for purchasing three heart monitors for use by rescue squads, rather than two. The funding is available within the original borrowing amount.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance that provides for the lease purchase of the following equipment items (total $878,500), which Council approved as part of the Fiscal Year 20-21 budget: one EMS ambulance remount $174,000, one pumper/tanker firetruck $325,000, two heart monitors $70,000, one motor grader $229,500, two vehicles for school resource officers $80,000.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to create the JB Fulmer Court Special Tax District. According to Adams, On July 14, 2020, by a margin of 14-1, voters residing on JB Fulmer Court approved the creation of a special tax district for the purpose of maintaining their unpaved roadway. The approved referendum called for a not-to-exceed $150 annual uniform service charge to offset expenses incurred by the county in providing this service. A public hearing was also held, no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved a bid from Hamm Hardware (the low bid) to provide custom structural firefighting gear. (Unit price $1,476.60, total price of $36,915). Tommy Long, Public Safety director, said this purchase pertains to protective bunker gear (pants and coats) used in structural firefighting. Funding is included in the capital outlay budget for the Board of Rural Fire Control ($60,000 total for the current fiscal year). The Board has agreed to this use of the funding. The total price includes sales tax and is sufficient to purchase 25 sets.

• Council approved a bid of $23,600 from Satterfield Construction for repairs to Glade Springs Road. According to Mike Pisano, Public Works director, this expenditure pertains to the Mountainview Estates Special Tax District. Specifically, the first section of Glade Springs Road, which connects to Coley Todd Road, is quite steep. As was part of the original planning for this special tax district, the paved apron would be extended on this unpaved road in order to help private vehicles and school buses gain traction up the hill and onto Coley Todd Road.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.