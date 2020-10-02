NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Grow Newberry Farmers Market (GNFM), hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, is returning for the fall beginning Oct. 3 in Memorial Park.

Each Saturday, from Oct. 3 trough Nov. 21, the GNFM will host vendors who are selling fresh vegetables, art, baked goods and much more. The fall market will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 11 a.m., one half-hour earlier than the summer market closing.

“Vendor spaces can be reserved by the date or for the season, contact the Chamber at (803) 276-4274 for more information. Also, since the Grow Newberry Farmers Market draws a large crowd, it is a perfect sponsorship opportunity for businesses,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry Chamber.

Liz MacDonald, chamber administrator, said some weeks they will have live music performed by the Chamber Quartet and other musicians, to add to the atmosphere.

“We are looking forward to a great fall market. We have a variety of vendors, including Newberry artists and those selling vegetables,” she said. “We are hoping that everyone will enjoy getting out and seeing friends.”

Per a City of Newberry Ordinance, face coverings will be required.

“The Newberry Observer is a proud sponsor of the Grow Newberry Farmers Market,” said Andy Husk, publisher.

