Taste and See that God is good

“Oh taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.” Psalm 34:8.

“It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.” Lamentation 3: 22-23.

The Lord is good and He wants us to make Him a part of our life. Sometimes our blessings come to us in mysterious ways, through pain and trouble. At times like these we can see the goodness of God and put our trust in Him. When we put our trust in the Lord, we will be closer to Him. His desire for us is to have peace. If we will realize how much God loves us, we could experience the peace that only comes from knowing Him.

In the midst of our deepest fears, He can speak peace to our heart.

“And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.” Colossians 3:15.

Taste the goodness of God and you will see how good He is.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.