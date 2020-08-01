Mersereau graduates from United States Army War College

NEWBERRY — Timothy H. Mersereau, a civilian employee of the U.S. Army, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies on July 24.

A former resident of Newberry Mersereaugraduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point in 1989. His current assignment is with The U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The U.S. Army War College’s two-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.