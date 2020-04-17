As believers, children of God, we seek to please God instead of man. Sure we want to have friends and enjoy being with others, but our desire should be to please God and not man.

If we are not careful we will get caught up in doing things just to please others, but it want be pleasing to God. Then we suffer for not making the right decision.

“And he that sent me is with me: but the father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.” John 8:29.

Can you imagine how life would be if we would seek God’s will instead of our own? What a message when God told Abraham to take his only son and offer him for a burnt offering. Abraham was willing to obey God. He took Isaac and the wood to the place God told him. They went to worship God.

Isaac asked Abraham where was the lamb for the offering? He told him God will provide himself a lamb for the offering.

Abraham got everything ready and took the knife to slay his son. The angel of the Lord called to Abraham and said lay not thine hand on the lad.

Behold God had provided a ram for the offering. God saw that Abraham was willing to obey Him. Read Genesis 22.

Being obedient to God, He will provide our needs.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

