NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today (April 16) announced 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Six of these new cases are in Newberry County, the county now has 22 positive cases.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 15, SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,271 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,370 positive and 9,901 were negative. A total of 36,284 total tests by both SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms.

• Practicing social distancing.

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items.

• Regularly washing your hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about SCDHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

