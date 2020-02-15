The American Cancer Society volunteers urges local companies to help support the fight against cancer in their communities by becoming sponsors of Relay For Life®. Cancer touches everyone, and involvement in Relay For Life is a great way for companies to demonstrate their commitment to help the American Cancer Society save lives and create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. Many options for corporate sponsorship are available, including forming a team at one or more local events, providing in-kind donations of goods or underwriting certain areas of the event, encouraging employees to volunteer at events and collecting Relay donations.

In thousands of communities around the globe, Relay For Life unites people to celebrate the lives of those who have faced cancer, remember loved ones lost and fight back against the disease. Relay for Life, the world’s largest grassroots fundraising movement, people will participate in events in the Lakelands and around the world.

Relay For Life events have changed over the years in our area. Abbeville and McCormick counties have combined to create one powerful event. It will take place on May 16 at McCormick High School starting at 3:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. The Greenwood county event is May 8 from 6:00 p.m. till midnight at the YMCA. Newberry will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary on April 25 — It will start at 3:00 p.m. and run till 9:00 p.m. at Newberry College. Teams do most of their fundraising prior to the event, but many teams also hold creative fundraisers at their camp sites during Relay. Relay brings together friends, families, businesses, hospitals, schools, faith-based groups — people from all walks of life, all aimed at furthering the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

If you or your company would like to help the American Cancer Society and Relay achieve its mission of saving lives in the Lakelands, call me at 864-871-4210 or email hdorn@cancer.org.

The American Cancer Society combines an unyielding passion with over a century of experience to save lives and end suffering from cancer. As a global grassroots force of more than three million volunteers, we fight for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. We save lives by helping people stay well by preventing cancer or detecting it early; by helping people get well by being there for them during and after a cancer diagnosis; by finding cures through investment in groundbreaking discovery; and by fighting back by rallying lawmakers to pass laws to defeat cancer and by rallying communities worldwide to join the fight.

As the nation’s largest non-governmental investor in cancer research, we turn what we know about cancer into what we do. As a result, more than 15 million people in America who have had cancer and countless more who have avoided it will be celebrating birthdays this year. To learn more about us or to get help, call us anytime, day or night, at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

Hoyt Dorn Contributing Columnist