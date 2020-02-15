Newberry edges Coker 26-18

Courtesy of Newberry College Following the win over the Cobras, Newberry improves it’s overall record to 5-3 with a 5-1 mark in conference competition. -

NEWBERRY — The Scarlet and Grey picked up their fourth consecutive conference victory as the Newberry wrestling team edged Coker, 26-18 Tuesday evening.

The Wolves solidified their victory after Keenan Graham put on one of the best performances of the evening during the 184 pound bout. Following the win over the Cobras, Newberry improves it’s overall record to 5-3 with a 5-1 mark in conference competition.

Evan Carrigan (125) set the tempo for the entire match after accumulating 12 points in the second period during his bout against John Watts. Carrigan found himself down in the first couple seconds of the bout, but remained patient. His technique paid off as he turned a two point takedown into an accumulation of eight points by near fall. Carrigan went on to take total control of the match after the second period, pinning his opponent in 5:38. The victory gave the Wolves a crucial six points going into the second bout.

The highly anticipated 133 pound bout showcased No. 3 (Super Region 2) Chris Poland against Newberry’s No. 6 Austin Neal. The bout did not disappoint as both wrestlers came to assert their dominance in the conference. The two wrestlers put on a show as they traded points throughout the match. Neal was able to get a reversal on Poland in the second period, which hinted towards victory, but a last minute takedown by Poland sealed the 10-8 decision.

Isiah Royal (141) was able to get back in action after getting a break in Newberry’s most recent dual against Queens due to a forfeit. Royal showed no rust as he cruised by the Cobra’s Alex Braden by major decision 18-4.

Damien Penichet (149) kept the same mentality for the Wolves as he defeated Matthew Kieta by decision, 5-0. Penichet did not allow his opponent to pick up a single point as he exercised patience, waiting for the perfect takedown scenario. Penichet capitalized on two takedowns and accumulated over a minute and thirty seconds of riding time, which earned him another point. The victory put the Wolves up 13-3.

Nick Giantono (157) used a takedown mid-way through the second period of the 157-pound to score two points and pick up crucial points by near fall. Giantono was all too much for Ryan Camp as the Christiansburg, Va. native controlled the entire tempo of the mach, defeating Camp by major decision 11-2.

The Cobras were able to make up for the last two bouts as Ryan Camp was able to pin Nestor Nunez (165) in 2:34.

Caleb Spears was awarded his sixth consecutive victory as the Cobras forfeited the 174 pound bout.

Keenan Graham (184) had the most dominant match of the night, defeating Jhavon Innocent by decision 9-4. The match was slow going in the first period, as neither wrestler was able to gain an advantage. Graham took the time in the first period to get a feel for what Innocent was doing, and when the time was right, Graham went on the attack and stuck to the game plan. Graham’s victory proved its importance as the Wolves fell in the remaining bouts.

Marcus Bisono (197) fell to the Cobra’s Corey Perkins after an exciting first period. Bisono showed his quickness in the first period and had Perkins on his back. The match took a turn in the second as Perkins was able to defeat Bisono by fall in 3:52.

Nick Weldon (285) battled it out against Ramon Correa, but gave up a crucial takedown in the third period, which led to a four point near fall. Correa defeated Weldon by decision, 10-5 which concluded the dual with a 26-18 final score.

