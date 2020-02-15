NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently awarded Registered Nurse and Director of Case Management Rebecca Clary as the latest recipient of the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award.

The DAISY Award was established in memory of Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 of the auto-immune disease ITP. The family created the international award to thank nurses worldwide for the care they give each day.

Every quarter, nominations are taken from colleagues, peers and family members for the nurse they feel should receive the DAISY Award.

Upon receiving the award, Clary — who has been with NCMH since 2002 — said she was very surprised to be honored with the DAISY Award

“It’s just an honor, I do what I do here at the hospital because I love the hospital. I love the patients and it’s nice to be recognized for the many things that you do every day just because that’s your job,” she said.

Before she took on the role of director of case management, Clary started out as a nursing assistant while she was in nursing school at USC Aiken.

“I learned a lot from the girls here on the Medical/Surgical Unit and Kay (Traylor) and Katrina (Minick). They’ve both been my mentors and then I got my RN and worked upstairs on Medical/Surgical as a floor nurse for about 10 years before taking the director of case management position,” Clary said.

Moving forward, Clary wants to continue advocating for patients and providing the best care possible.

“Just continue to keep the hospital known as a family-centered facility and one that advocates for their patients and just grow as a department so that we can get bigger and better,” she said.

Clary was nominated for the DAISY Award by Director of Inpatient Services Kay Traylor and Katrina Minick, RN, BSN, with the Oncology and Infusion Center.

In a portion of her nomination letter, read by Chief Nursing Officer Meg Davis, Traylor said Clary goes above and beyond for her patients and that NCMH is blessed to have her.

“She’s here being the patient advocate trying to get the patients what they need, on the phone with insurance companies for hours at a time. She’s just there for all of our patients,” Traylor said.

Minick had nothing but good things to say about Clary. In her nomination letter, Minick said there was never a time where Clary was called upon that she didn’t respond and that she always works efficiently and effectively.

“I’m proud of her. We’ve known her since she first started here at the hospital — we’ve just watched her go through the ranks and we’re real proud of her,” Minick said.

DAISY Award recipient Rebecca Clary’s family came out to show their support during the presentation. Pictured, from left to right: Jerolene Shealy, Tammy Shaw, Carter Clary, Wayne Shaw, John Clary, Kara Lynn Clary and Rebecca Clary. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DAISYAward3.jpg DAISY Award recipient Rebecca Clary’s family came out to show their support during the presentation. Pictured, from left to right: Jerolene Shealy, Tammy Shaw, Carter Clary, Wayne Shaw, John Clary, Kara Lynn Clary and Rebecca Clary. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Clary was shocked when she discovered she received the DAISY Award. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DAISYAward1.jpg Clary was shocked when she discovered she received the DAISY Award. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Rebecca Clary, registered nurse and director of case management, was recently named the recipient of the DAISY Award. Pictured, from left to right: Katrina Minick, Kay Traylor, Rebecca Clary and Meg Davis. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DAISYAward2.jpg Rebecca Clary, registered nurse and director of case management, was recently named the recipient of the DAISY Award. Pictured, from left to right: Katrina Minick, Kay Traylor, Rebecca Clary and Meg Davis. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com